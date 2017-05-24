Collecting Memories of WWI at New Haven Museum

Connecticut residents are invited to bring their WWI photos, letters, medals and mementos to the New Haven Museum (NHM) for scanning on Wednesday, May 24, 2017, from 3 to 7 p.m. in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entry into the “Great War.” The free event has been made possible in part by the Connecticut State Library, and a major grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities: Exploring the human endeavor.

Connecticut is the only state doing a statewide digitization event of this scale. The Connecticut State Library “Remembering World War One” digitization project welcomes photos and keepsakes from the men and women from around the world who served. Digital images of the objects will be made available online and preserved in the Connecticut Digital Archive. The only prerequisite for inclusion in the project is that participants are Connecticut residents and that their items relate to WWI.