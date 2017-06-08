Prospective Docent Information Session at Pequot Library

Members of the public are invited to learn about an exciting and rewarding volunteer opportunity at Pequot Library’s Prospective Docent Information Session on Thursday, June 8, 2017 from 10:00 - 11:30am. The Library is looking for members of the community interested in history and education to lead guided tours of the institution’s Special Collections exhibitions of rare books, manuscripts, and archives, library history and architecture, and art exhibitions for students and community groups.



Pequot Library Docents are trained volunteers who engage visitors through lively, interactive discussion, and a hands-on approach to learning while conveying the celebrated warmth of Pequot Library. Docents are needed to lead tours that serve community groups of adults and children, school groups, adults and children with special needs, and ESL learners. Jean Kaul, School Programs Coordinator at Pequot Library, adds, “Guided tours of Pequot Library’s Special Collections exhibitions offer unparalleled insight into the culture and history of the United States, nature, literature, and the arts. We are excited to welcome a new class of docents to the library this spring, so that we may continue to bring our treasures to life for the community.” This program is supported by the Town of Fairfield.



During the Prospective Docent Information Session, the public will have the opportunity to learn about the program and meet with current Pequot docents. Attendees will hear from Public Programs Manager Tracy Steneken and tour the 127-year- old Pequot Library, which features Tiffany & Co. stained glass windows, iconic steel stacks, and a glass-floored Mezzanine. Coffee and light snacks will be served.



Please RSVP for the June 8 Prospective Docent Information Session to Jean Kaul, kaul@pequotlibrary.org.



Please visit www.pequotlibrary.org to learn more about this vibrant library, educational, arts and cultural institution. For information: (203) 259-0346 ext. 15. Follow Pequot Library on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Pequot Library Brings Culture to Life!