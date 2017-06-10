Meet Natl Geo published dog photographer Jane Sobel Klonsky at the Greenwich Kennel Club's All-Breed Dog Show

Meet author/photographer Jane Sobel Klonsky at the Greenwich Kennel Club's All-Breed Dog Show, Obedience and Rally Trial in East Norwalk, CT on June 10th!

Jane is the featured author for this year and she'll be bringing a special guest. Actually, two special guests, Shirley & Molly, both in their 80's, only one is in dog years. Molly is a rescue Maltese who came into Shirley's life after her husband passed and has given Shirley a new leash on life!



You can find them on page 94 of Jane’s book, Unconditional: Older Dogs, Deeper Love, published by National Geographic. http://projectunconditional.com/book/



Meet them all in the Club Tent where they'll want to hear about your senior dog and autograph your book!

All dogs on the grounds must be on leash and under control of a responsible individual. No retractable leads or prong collars are allowed.

$10 per vehicle includes parking and admission.



Info: http://www.greenwichkc.org/2017-special-features.html

Event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/1709393106029999



Location: Taylor Farm Park, Canfield Avenue and Calf Pasture Beach Blvd., East Norwalk, CT