Tom Papa
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022
Phone: 203-438-5795
Website: Click to Visit
Barts Tree Service Comedy Series
Partially underwritten by Frontier Communications
As a veteran stand-up comedian, Tom Papa has found success in film, television and radio as well as on the live stage. Tom’s second hour stand-up special, Tom Papa: Freaked Out, directed by Rob Zombie and named one of the 10 Best Comedy Albums of 2013 by Laughspin.com, is available as a download and on Netflix. Tom’s first hour special, Tom Papa Live in New York City, premiered on Comedy Central in January of 2012 and is available as a download or on Netflix.
Friday, 16 June, 2017
Contact:Ridgefield Playhouse
Phone: (203) 438-5795
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$35
