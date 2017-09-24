5th Annual Miles for a Mission Road Race

The 5th Annual St. Francis Miles for a Mission Road Race is a 5K run/walk USATF certified course with chip timing through the beautiful back roads of scenic North Stamford – 9:00 am start time and dogs are welcome! Dogapalooza starts at 9:15 am and features competitions for “Best Trick, “Best Costume, “Best in Show” and more. Free food and drinks will be available.

The Run/Walk’s entry fee is $25 until 8/15; $35 until 9/23; $40 on 9/24. T-shirt is included. Entry fee to Dogapalooza only is $10. All dogs must be on a 6’ leash to compete, and will receive a “Miles for a Mission” bandana! Entry fee to the “Cheering Section” is $25, which includes a T-shirt and a bandana. To register for all events, visit https://runsignup.com/mfm .

The St. Francis Outreach Program makes grants to non-profit organizations that serve the most vulnerable and disadvantaged members of the Stamford Community. All proceeds from the 5th Annual Road Race benefit this year’s race partner, Building One Community, through the St. Francis Outreach Program. Last year’s race had over 100 participants and raised over $10,000.

Building One Community (formerly Neighbors Link Stamford) is a nonprofit organization, established in 2011, that provides a comprehensive resource center for immigrants in the greater Stamford area. The mission of Building One Community is to bring passionate people together to help immigrants and their families succeed in the community.