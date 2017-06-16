The Airplane Family & Friends w/ Live Dead '69

Special Guest Ethan James

Pepsi Rock Series Powered by xfinity

THE AIRPLANE FAMILY & FRIENDS with LIVE DEAD ’69 celebrate the 50th Anniversary of The San Francisco Sound and The Summer of Love with original Jefferson Airplane, Jefferson Starship and Hot Tuna alumni Slick Aguilar, Peter Kaukonen, Mike Falzarano, Prairie Prince with musical luminaries Eva Avila and Joli Valenti – comprising a veritable Who’s Who of The Summer of Love’s legendary musicians! Hear the classics including the iconic anthem “Somebody To Love” written by band co-founder Darby Slick.

LIVE DEAD ’69 is comprised of original Grateful Dead pianist Tom Constanten, who played all the keyboards on the original “Live Dead” recording; and, Mark Karan, lead guitarist with Bob Weir’s Rat Dog and The Other Ones, which featured every other surviving Grateful Dead member. Live Dead 69 will perform the classic “Live Dead” (recorded in 1969) in its entirety for the first time anywhere ever.

Kicking off the night is New Fairfield, Connecticut Singer Songwriter Ethan James. Joe Bouchard, founding member of Blue Oyster Cult says, “Ethan James is a masterful song writer!” His songs will hit you over the head. They’re real, they’re catchy, and before you know it, you’ll be singing along.