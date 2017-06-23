The Met Opera ENCORE in HD: Les Pecheurs de Perles

Craig’s Fine Jewelry Encore in HD Series

The Met Opera ENCORE in HD

Don’t miss the production the New York Times hails as “the sleeper hit of the Metropolitan Opera season… a dream cast… Sensitive and insightful production… Theatrical magic… Diana Damrau brings brilliant coloratura agility, radiant sound and charisma galore to the role of Leila. Mariusz Kwiecien is an ideal Zurga… Matthew Polenzani sang his haunting aria of remembrance with wonderful lyrical tenderness – if you think it is impossible for a tenor to cap phrases…with melting, pianissimo high notes, report to the Met to hear how this is done superlatively… If only [Bizet] could have seen this production.”

Bizet’s gorgeous opera of lust and longing set in the Far East returns to the Met stage for the first time in 100 years. Soprano Diana Damrau stars as Leïla, the beautiful Hindu priestess pursued by rival pearl divers competing for her hand. Her suitors are tenor Matthew Polenzani and baritone Mariusz Kwiecien, who sing the lilting duet “Au fond du temple saint,” which opera fans know and adore. Director Penny Woolcock explores the timeless themes of pure love, betrayal, and vengeance in a production that vividly creates an undersea world on the stage of the Met. Conductor Gianandrea Noseda brings his romantic flair to the lush score from the composer of Carmen.

Run Time: (2 hours, 13 mins)