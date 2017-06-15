Opening Party for the Housatonic Museum of Art Presents, Sherri Wolfgang: SOLO

The Housatonic Museum of Art is pleased to present Sherri Wolfgang: SOLO, which will showcase two complete series of figurative works that explore youth, beauty, strength and, finally the aging of the human body. The exhibition will be on view from June 15-July 31, 2017, and an opening reception will be held on Thursday, June 15 from 5:30-8pm at the Housatonic Museum of Art, located at 900 Lafayette Blvd. in Bridgeport. All are welcome and encouraged to attend.

In two uniquely different series of paintings, NICK.E.LO.DE.ON (2014-2017) explores dance and the figure in motion and Twisted (2012-2014) that focuses on women and plastic surgery, Sherri Wolfgang depicts the epic battle against time that the subjects depicted will inevitably lose. In addition, a sneak preview of her newest series, American Pathos begun in 2017, will explore the effects of the Great Recession and the disintegration of the American Dream on young people between the ages of 18 and 29, commonly referred to as Millennials.

Sherri Wolfgang thinks of herself as a Contemporary Renaissance painter and is known for her figurative works. Her life-size oil paintings explore contemporary narratives coupled with Old Master painting techniques that include use of light, tonal harmony and composition. Her paintings reveal an artist steeped in tradition and technical expertise.

After receiving a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Carnegie Mellon University, followed by graduate studies at New York University, Wolfgang pursued a career in illustration. As an internationally renowned illustrator she received numerous awards for her covers for the New York Times magazine, Worth, Time, Barrons, Forbes, Business Week and Der Spiegel. In addition, she developed successful advertising campaigns for Coca-Cola, Burger King, Reebok, NBC, Nike, MTV and Nickelodeon. In 2006, Wolfgang returned to her fine arts roots using figurative art to examine and celebrate the human condition. She's has been included in group shows at the Westport Arts Center and the Silvermine Guild as well as solo shows at Nylen Gallery and City Lights Gallery in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

About the Housatonic Museum of Art

The Housatonic Museum of Art (HMA) is home to one of the premier college art collections in the United States. Its collection offers students and the community alike the opportunity to view works that span the history of art from the ancient to the contemporary. Unique to the Housatonic Community College campus, this permanent collection is on continuous display throughout the 300,000 square foot facility, offering a rare opportunity for both art enthusiasts and casual observers to view and interact with the art on a daily basis. Visit www.HousatonicMuseum.org to learn more.