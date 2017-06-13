Tweet Serendipity Golf Classic

Glen Arbor Golf Club 234 Bedford Center Road

Bedford Hills , NY 10507



The day will kick oﬀ with a GlenArbor Club lunch on the terrace overlooking the 18th hole. Additional highlights include participating special guests and industry leaders, a bar cart, GlenArbor signature Wood Fire Pizza on the course, Hole in One contest, Longest Drive contest, Closest to the Pin contest, Chipping contest, a cigar bar, cocktail party, dinner and Awards ceremony. Benefitting B*Cured (http://bcured.org)

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.