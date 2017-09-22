Greenwich Wine + Food Festival
The 2017 Greenwich Wine + Food Festival is a multi-day event celebrating this area’s rich culinary landscape and showcasing innovation in the food and beverage industries. It will benefit multiple charitable organizations, including Greenwich Parks & Recreation Fund, James Beard Foundation and more.
Friday, 22 September, 2017
Other Dates For This Event:View Series Overview
Contact:Rebecca Blake
Cost:TBD
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.