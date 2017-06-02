20th Annual Food & Wine Celebration
The SM&NC's annual spring celebration returns to the elegant and inviting setting of the BendelMansion for signature tastings of fine wine and artisanal food from local caterers and restaurants.Plus, we're adding a fun new twist to the evening's festivities: Dancing in the Mansion! For more information or to purchase your tickets, visit www.stamfordmuseum.org or contactDanielle Thompson at 203.977.6536; dlthompson@stamfordmuseum.org
* * * * Stamford Museum & Nature Center is dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of art, the natural and agricultural sciences, and history. The Museum is a vital cultural and educational resource for the community, and a focal point for family activity through exhibitions, educational programs and special events.
Friday, 02 June, 2017
Contact:Danielle Thompson
Phone: 203.977.6536
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$175
