Jane Austen: Insights And Influences at Pequot Library

Pequot Library invites you to celebrate the life and work of Jane Austen, beloved author, at "Jane Austen: Insights and Influences.” This exhibition is part of the ongoing series "Pages from Pequot," changing exhibitions highlighting Pequot Library’s Special Collections of archives, rare books, and manuscripts on view in the Reading Room and Perkin Gallery.



Celebrate the life and work of Jane Austen (1775 – 1817). From comedy to romance, discover how Jane Austen’s insights into the ordinary lives of her characters and contemporaries have influenced culture for the last 200 years. Experience Austen’s novels and unfinished works through timeless illustrations and text.



Examine how authors such as William Shakespeare and Sir Walter Scott inspired the young Jane. Explore Austen’s influence on contemporary literature through novels such as Bridget Jones’ Diary by Helen Fielding and Pemberly Shades by Dorothy Alice Bonavia-Hunt.



Exhibition Dates: June 8 – August 27, 2017. This exhibit is free and open to the public during normal library hours: Weekdays 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m., June Saturdays 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 pm, July/August Saturdays 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Sundays June - September closed.



Media Sponsor: WSHU Public Radio



Please visit www.pequotlibrary.org to learn more about this vibrant library, educational, arts and cultural institution. All classes and programs are open to everyone. For information: (203) 259-0346 ext. 15.