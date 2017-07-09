Michael McDonald & Boz Scaggs (Summer Gala Event)
6pm Gala
8pm Live Auction & Performance
Tickets include dinner by top area restaurants, silent auction and more!
Sponser the Show: https://ridgefieldplayhouse.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/Gala-Sponsorship-Levels.pdf
It’s a night with Rock and Roll Royalty! Two of the most distinctive artists in music for the last four decades, Boz Scaggs and Michael McDonald, are teaming up to deliver one night of incredible music at The Ridgefield Playhouse summer gala! Michael McDonald has one of the most distinctive and soulful voices of our time. Add to that his formidable songwriting and keyboard skills and you have an artist who has been a singular musical presence for four decades. From ‘70s-era Doobie Brothers classics such as “What A Fool Believes” and solo hits like “I Keep Forgettin’” through two highly-acclaimed Motown albums, genre-busting guest spots and innovative concept shows, the five-time Grammy Award-winning McDonald is both timeless and ever-evolving.
Boz Scaggs’ career dates back to the late ‘60’s with the Steve Miller Band, then continued with successful solo albums such as 1976’s Silk Degrees (featuring the smash hit singles “Lowdown” and “Lido Shuffle”) and Middle Man (1980). His late-period high points like Some Change (1994) and Dig (2001) continue to showcase Scaggs’ deft touch as a singer. He brings a sly drawl to a funky workout like Li’l Millet and the Creoles’ “Rich Woman,” an intimacy to Bobby Charles’s “Small Town Talk,” and an elegance to the Impressions’ “I’m So Proud.” His soul is effortless and deeply felt but never showy, and is evident in every lyric he delivers.
The Ridgefield Playhouse Summer Gala
Sunday, 09 July, 2017
Cost:$250
