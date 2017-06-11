When The Groom Had His Own Cake: Food & Wedding Traditions, 1850 to the Present
Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum
295 West Ave
Norwalk, CT 06850
Food Historian Sarah Wassberg will discuss food and its relation to wedding traditions. In her talk, she will illustrate how American weddings went from families in the parlor to today's lavish dinners with dancing.
Topics covered include wedding cakes and the peculiar tradition souvenir cake, at-home wedding breakfasts, and standing receptions, especially the preponderance of sweetbreads on wedding menus prior to 1950, and the post-war professionalization of the wedding industry.
Sarah Wassberg holds a Master's Degree in Public History from the University, Albany, NY.
Sunday, 11 June, 2017
Contact:Melissa Feliciano
Phone: 203-838-9799
Cost:$15 Members $20 Non-Members
