Religious Hope from the Movies: TENDER MERCIES

The critically acclaimed 1983 movie, TENDER MERCIES (rated PG), tells the story of recovering alcoholic country singer Mac Sledge (Robert Duvall). The film revolves around the relationship between Mac Sledge and Rosa Lee (Tess Harper), who helps Mac get back on his feet. TENDER MERCIES encompasses several themes, including the importance of love and family, the possibility of spiritual resurrection, and the concept of redemption through Mac Sledge's conversion. The film received five Oscar nominations and won for Best Screenplay, and Robert Duvall received the Best Actor Oscar. Tickets: Nonmembers = $12, Members = $7, Students/Seniors = $9. Running Time: 92 minutes Post Movie Discussion Host: The Reverend Mark Lingle is the Rector at St. Francis Episcopal Church in Stamford. He is active in the inter-religious community, acting as interim part-time Director of the Interfaith Council of Southwestern CT, and teaching a World Religions course at King School. He lives in Stamford with his wife, Marnie Sadlowsky, and their three dogs, Henry, Bader, and Francis. Mark enjoys running, biking, skiing, hiking, reading, and conversations about the intersection between faith and life.