Peter Yarrow & Noel Paul Stookey
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022
Phone: 203-438-5795
Website: Click to Visit
Of Peter, Paul and Mary
Doyle Coffin Architecture Singer Songwriter Series
Having just celebrated their 50th anniversary together, Grammy-winners Peter Yarrow and Noel Paul Stookey carry on the proud tradition of the 1960s iconic folk-singing trio Peter, Paul & Mary.
Without their beloved Mary, Peter and Noel Paul continue to perform as a duo, singing many of the group’s classic hits, including “If I Had a Hammer,” “Blowin’ in the Wind,” “Puff (The Magic Dragon),” “I Dig Rock & Roll Music,” and “Leaving on a Jet Plane.”
Sunday, 16 July, 2017
Cost:$75.00
