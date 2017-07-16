Peter Yarrow & Noel Paul Stookey

Of Peter, Paul and Mary

Doyle Coffin Architecture Singer Songwriter Series

Having just celebrated their 50th anniversary together, Grammy-winners Peter Yarrow and Noel Paul Stookey carry on the proud tradition of the 1960s iconic folk-singing trio Peter, Paul & Mary.

Without their beloved Mary, Peter and Noel Paul continue to perform as a duo, singing many of the group’s classic hits, including “If I Had a Hammer,” “Blowin’ in the Wind,” “Puff (The Magic Dragon),” “I Dig Rock & Roll Music,” and “Leaving on a Jet Plane.”