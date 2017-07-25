Pepsi Rock Series

Powered by xfinity

Pat Benatar and husband Neil “Spyder” Giraldo have always been a rule-breakers and trail-blazers! The dynamic duo remain bold and distinctive artists both on stage and on record, and now, after more than three decades in rock ‘n’ roll, they’re bonafide living

legends! A four-time Grammy winner, Benatar had two RIAA-certified Multi-Platinum albums, five RIAA-certified Platinum albums, three RIAA-certified Gold albums and 19 Top 40 singles, including the Top 10 hits, “Hit Me With Your Best Shot”, “Love Is a Battlefield”, “We Belong” and “Invincible”. During the early days of MTV Benatar was one of the most heavily played artists on the popular music channel. Her hits continue to be as unforgettable now as they were at the dawn of MTV, when Pat emerged, fearless, fighting and forging a path for other female rock stars around the world.

Tickets: $125 all seats

Photo Op Upgrade Package Available – $125 additional

Package includes:

– VIP early entry into the venue

– Exclusive photo-op with Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

– Specially designed Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo tour shirt (exclusive to VIP package only)

– Collectible tour poster autographed by Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo (numbered, limited print)

– Official guitar pick set (with custom case)

– Exclusive Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo VIP merchandise item

– VIP meet & greet laminate

– Commemorative ticket

– Crowd free merchandise shopping

– On-site VIP host



MORE INFORMATION: https://ridgefieldplayhouse.org/events/pat-benatar-and-neil-giraldo/

BUY TICKETS: https://tickets.ridgefieldplayhouse.org/ordertickets.asp?p=2231