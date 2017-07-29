Moffly Media Evening of Art, Wine and Jazz Series

Pepsi Rock Series Powered by xfinity

Starts at 8pm | Charity softball game at 1pm

Join us in the lobby at 6:45pm an Italian wine tasting courtesy of Gallo Ristorante and an art exhibit!

From Centerfield to Center Stage! Bernie Williams, the New York Yankees center fielder for 16 years, is best known for his long and storied career in pinstripes – a career that includes four World Series championships, five appearances on the American League All-Star Team, four Gold Glove Awards and the 1996 American League Championship Series Most Valuable Player Award. Since he’s hung up his cleats, he’s had time to devote to his other great passion in life – jazz guitar. Now that he’s out of the game, he’s getting back to his musical roots. The former slugger will be bringing his music back to Ridgefield with his All-Star Band!

Tickets: Gold Circle Meet & Greet $90 | Orchestra $65 | Mezzanine and Balcony $55 | Softball game only $25



*Tickets to the concert include a ticket to the softball game at 1pm!

**Charity softball game tickets will benefit Hillside Food Outreach and The Ridgefield Playhouse Arts for Everyone.