Fathom Events in HD: Fast Times at Ridgemont High 30th Anniversary

A Special 35th Anniversary Event

Fathom Events, Turner Classic Movies and Sony Pictures Entertainment present, Fast Times at Ridgemont High 35th Anniversary, in select cinemas nationwide! The event also includes exclusive commentary from a Turner Classic Movies host, who will give insight into this classic film. Academy Award winner Sean Penn stars as the unforgettable Jeff Spicoli in the film that defined the outrageous and bold teen comedy genre. Follow a group of Southern California high school students as they explore their most important subjects: sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll. Directed by Amy Heckerling (Clueless) and written by Cameron Crowe (Almost Famous), this hilarious portrait of 1980s American teen life features film debuts of future stars Nicolas Cage and Forest Whitaker, plus decade-defining music from The Go-Go’s, Oingo Boingo and The Cars.

Rating: R

Running Time: 1 hour, 29 minutes