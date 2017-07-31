Choir! Choir! Choir!
Ridgefield Playhouse
Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022
Phone: 203-438-5795
Website: Click to Visit
Pepsi Rock Series Powered by xfinity
HamletHub Entertaining Conversation Series
Partially sponsored by The Ridgefield Chorale
Whether you can or can’t sing, Choir! Choir! Choir! wants to hear your voice! This fully inclusive choir, open to all who come, started in 2010 and is rapidly growing in popularity. Nobu Adilman and Daveed Goldman lead each group — constructing large-scale public pop-song performances that are shared with the world through social media drawing millions of views! Think of it as part live performance, part social experiment and a whole new experience you can be a part of.
MORE INFORMATION: https://ridgefieldplayhouse.org/events/choir-choir-choir/
BUY TICKETS: https://tickets.ridgefieldplayhouse.org/ordertickets.asp?p=2226
Monday, 31 July, 2017
Cost:$35
