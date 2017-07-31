Event calendar brought to you by

80 East Ridge
 Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022

Phone: 203-438-5795
Website: Click to Visit

Whether you can or can’t sing, Choir! Choir! Choir! wants to hear your voice! This fully inclusive choir, open to all who come, started in 2010 and is rapidly growing in popularity.  Nobu Adilman and Daveed Goldman lead each group — constructing large-scale public pop-song performances that are shared with the world through social media drawing millions of views!  Think of it as part live performance, part social experiment and a whole new experience you can be a part of.

Monday, 31 July, 2017

