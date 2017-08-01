Dweezil Zappa: 50 Years Of Frank
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022
Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022
Phone: 203-438-5795
Website: Click to Visit
California-born son of legendary multi-instrumentalist Frank Zappa, Dweezil Zappa is a talented and well-loved performer, known for his humility, extraordinary musicality, and the raw power of his shredding. Playing long, ambitious sets of Frank Zappa favorites and obscure gems to big audiences of crazed Zappa fans, he is uniquely qualified to bring his father’s music back to life with complete authenticity.
FOR MORE INFORMATION & TICKET SALES: https://ridgefieldplayhouse.org/events/dweezil-zappa-50/
Tuesday, 01 August, 2017
Contact:Ridgefield Playhouse
Phone: (203) 438-5795
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$65.00
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.