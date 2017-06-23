Astronomy Nights: Animals in the Sky

Head to the Observatory to explore the night sky, planets, stars, and more! Start by enjoying a presentation on Animals in the Sky, followed by a viewing of the night sky through our 22-inch research telescope. The presentation portion of the program will be held rain or shine. Viewing hours are weather permitting. Please call 203-977-6537 for weather updates in regards to telescope viewing. This program is suitable for ages 5 and over. Members: Free | Non-Members: Adults $5, Children (5-17) $3. For more information, visit www.stamfordmuseum.org or call 203.977.6521.

* * * * Stamford Museum & Nature Center is dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of art, the natural and agricultural sciences, and history. The Museum is a vital cultural and educational resource for the community, and a focal point for family activity through exhibitions, educational programs and special events.