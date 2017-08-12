Shakespeare on the Green and Green Expo
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022
Phone: 203-438-5795
Website: Click to Visit
Ridgefield Academy Family Series
Craig’s Fine Jewelry Live in HD & Classical Series
People's United Bank Presents
LOVE’S LABOUR’S LOST
By William Shakespeare
Directed by Ian Belknap
Love is a familiar. Love is a devil. There is no evil angel but Love.
The King of Navarre and his lords have sworn off the pleasures of life to pursue their studies, but can their oaths hold up when a princess and her ladies come to town? Men and women test their own constitutions in this hilarious Shakespearean comedy that forces gentlemen in love to keep love – and food, and sleep – at arms’ length.
FOR MORE INFORMATION & TICKET SALES: https://ridgefieldplayhouse.org/events/shakespeare-on-the-green-and-green-expo-2/
Saturday, 12 August, 2017
Cost:Free
