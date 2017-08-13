Fathom Events in HD: Bonnie and Clyde 50th Anniversary
Ridgefield Playhouse
Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022
Phone: 203-438-5795
Website: Click to Visit
Presented by Fathom Events
Cohen and Wolf, P.C. Fathom Events Presents & Movies Series
Fathom Events, Turner Classic Movies and Sony Pictures Entertainment present, Bonnie and Clyde 50th Anniversary, in select cinemas nationwide! The event also includes exclusive commentary from a Turner Classic Movies host, who will give insight into this classic film. Academy Award® winners Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway star in this groundbreaking film as the glamorous couple of Depression-era bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde. When Bonnie Parker (Dunaway) catches Clyde Barrow (Beatty) stealing her mother’s car it’s love at first sight … and the two begin a nationwide crime spree. As young gangsters in love, who attack the wealthy establishment and live by their own rules, Bonnie and Clyde captured the attention of an entire country–for the short time that they manage to elude law enforcement.
FOR MORE INFORMATION & TICKET SALES: https://ridgefieldplayhouse.org/events/bonnie-and-clyde/
Sunday, 13 August, 2017
Contact:Ridgefield Playhouse
Phone: (203) 438-5795
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$12.50
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...