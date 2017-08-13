Fathom Events in HD: Bonnie and Clyde 50th Anniversary

Presented by Fathom Events

Cohen and Wolf, P.C. Fathom Events Presents & Movies Series

Fathom Events, Turner Classic Movies and Sony Pictures Entertainment present, Bonnie and Clyde 50th Anniversary, in select cinemas nationwide! The event also includes exclusive commentary from a Turner Classic Movies host, who will give insight into this classic film. Academy Award® winners Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway star in this groundbreaking film as the glamorous couple of Depression-era bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde. When Bonnie Parker (Dunaway) catches Clyde Barrow (Beatty) stealing her mother’s car it’s love at first sight … and the two begin a nationwide crime spree. As young gangsters in love, who attack the wealthy establishment and live by their own rules, Bonnie and Clyde captured the attention of an entire country–for the short time that they manage to elude law enforcement.

FOR MORE INFORMATION & TICKET SALES: https://ridgefieldplayhouse.org/events/bonnie-and-clyde/