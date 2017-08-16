The Beach Boys
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022
Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022
Phone: 203-438-5795
Website: Click to Visit
Pepsi Rock Series Powered by xfinity
Partially underwritten by Winters Bros. Waste Systems, CT
With support from Nutmeg Livery Service
Surf’s up! Grab your boards and get ready for some good vibrations! The Beach Boys have become an American icon to a worldwide audience with a string of chart-topping songs that span over forty years! Get ready for night of hits including “Surfer Girl,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “Barbara Ann,” “Good Vibrations,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Rock and Roll Music,” “Kokomo” and many more!
Wednesday, 16 August, 2017
Contact:Ridgefield Playhouse
Phone: (203) 438-5795
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$125.00
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.