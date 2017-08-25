An Evening With The Neal Morse Band

Pepsi Rock Series, Powered by xfinity

Ex Dream Theater and current Winery Dogs super drummer Mike Portnoy (also known for his work with Twisted Sister and Transatlantic) joins Prog-Rock master and former member of Spock’s Beard, Transatlantic and more Neal Morse – along with bassist Randy George, guitarist and vocalist Eric Gillette and keyboardist Bill Hubauer to bring together three decades of music with The Neal Morse Band. Over the years, Neal along with Mike Portnoy and Randy George always assembled musicians as needed to support Neal’s solo music. In 2012, Neal with longtime bassist Randy George held auditions to find the musicians needed to fill out the band as a permanent lineup that would write music collectively. After releasing THE GRAND EXPERIMENT in 2014 followed by the ALIVE AGAIN live DVD/2 CD package in 2015, the five members are now embarking on THE SIMILITUDE OF A DREAM. This will be the eighth studio album with Morse, Portnoy and George, but the second as a true collaboration with this lineup. Come prog rock out with The Neal Morse Band!

