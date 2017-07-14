DAVE MASON :: Ticketed Stars-On-Tour Concert

Sponsor: Leifer Properties

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Dave Mason revisits his classic masterpiece to perform a limited engagement concert tour along with his band Johnne Sambataro, Alvino Bennett, and Tony Patler.

The Alone Together Again concert will include fan favorite songs like "All Along The Watchtower", "Feelin’ Alright" and others in addition to the entire classic album. Originally released in 1970, Dave Mason's Alone Together is one of America’s most beloved classic rock albums. The music has endured the decades because it is timeless. All eight songs are as satisfying and inspiring now as they were 46 years ago.

Tickets are required for this event. Become a Member now to enjoy pre-sale access and ongoing member discounts to all Levitt Pavilion produced events. Purchase tickets and find more info at: http://bit.ly/DaveMasonLPCT17

VIP Experience (Limited availability) $185 / $180 (Member) Pre-Concert Meet & Greet with Dave Mason; Reserved Chair Provided in Premium Section; Includes Pre-Concert Cocktails on Terrace

Premium: $82.50 / $77.50 (Member) Reserved Chair Provided in Premium Section; Includes Pre-Concert Cocktails on Terrace

Patron: $62.50 / $57.50 (Member) Chair Provided in Premium Section, General Admission

Lawn: $37.50 / $35 (Student/Senior) / $32.50 (Member) BYO-Lawn Chair

Proceeds from this special event help to underwrite the Levitt Pavilion's signature summer season featuring "50 FREE Nights under the Stars"!

RAIN OR SHINE.