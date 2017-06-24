Dance Workshop: Fierce and Flirty
This workshop will teach you flirty movements that will boost your confidence in a judgement free zone! All levels welcome! Let's have some fun moving those hips, forming those lines, flipping your hair while being sexy and fierce! $30 in advance; $40 at door. To register call 203-967-3105 or email info@latinmovesdance.com
Saturday, 24 June, 2017
Contact:Latin Moves Dance Studio
Phone: 203-967-3105
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$30 in advance; $40 at door
