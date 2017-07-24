George Thorogood and the Destroyers are doing what they do best – live touring! The “Rock Party Tour” promises to raise the bar, rock the house and tear off the roof like never before. George and his longtime band – Jeff Simon (drums, percussion), Bill Blough (bass guitar), Jim Suhler (rhythm guitar) and Buddy Leach (saxophone) – remain among the most relentless and relevant classic rock acts on tour today. The band has amassed a catalog of hits that includes “Who Do You Love,” “I Drink Alone,” “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer,” “Move It On Over,” “Get A Haircut,” and the ultimate badass anthem, “Bad To The Bone.” The band has released 16 studio albums – including six Gold and two Platinum discs on Rounder, EMI and Capitol – but it’s their powerhouse live performances that have made GT&D legendary. George is also working on a new solo album, which will be released on Rounder Records later this year.

The group is also putting their talents to work by helping The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) to help find cures and ensure access to treatments for blood cancer patients, $1 from each ticket sale of their “Rock Party Tour” will be donated to LLS.