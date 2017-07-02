USTA leagues sign-ups
SIGN-UPS FOR LOCAL USTA LEAGUES IS NOW OPEN IN SOUTHERN CT
WHAT: For adults looking for a fun, social and healthy activity, it’s time to grab a racquet, sneakers, some tennis balls and head to a local tennis court.
Registration for USTA tennis leagues is now taking place across the country – the perfect way to play for those looking to enjoy the thrill of competition while making friends in the process.
The USTA offers a wide variety of competitive tennis programs available for members of all ages.
WHEN: The 18 & Over summer USTA Leagues runs from May 1, 2017 to July 23, 2017
18&Over registration is now open until July 9, 2017
TO REGISTER: Contact Bobbi DeAngelis and Marie Vizzo at sctusta@aol.com
For more information, visit www.usta.com/league
ABOUT: USTA League
USTA League offers several programs throughout the year that vary by gender, age and skill level. Formats also vary, with singles, doubles and mixed doubles available. Teams and leagues are set up by ability, which means matches will be competitive and stimulating. In addition to tennis being social and fun, the health benefits of our lifetime sport include increased burning of calories, reduction in blood pressure and reduced stress. These benefits play a role in reducing the risk of heart disease, the #1 life-threatening disease among men and women.
Sunday, 02 July, 2017
Contact:Bobbi DeAngelis and Marie Vizzo
