Java Groove Concert at Pardee-Morris House

With a repertoire ranging from swing, to Sinatra, to Sting, Java Groove will bring their own “jazzy, swingy, ballad-y” brew to the outdoor stage at the Pardee-Morris House for the 2107 Twilight Concert series on Wednesday, June 21 (rain date, Thursday, June 22), at 7 p.m. The free performance is hosted by the New Haven Museum, which owns and operates the historic site. The on-site food-truck will be Frank Andrews Mobile Kitchen.

Java Groove was created in 2015 by the founding members of the former swing band, The Shiny Lapel Trio, with the idea to have a stripped-down swing band with the same effect and vibe of a horn section. Java Groove focuses on getting people to dance to the music of Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Louie Prima with a mix of fun, contemporary music. The band members are Dan Bernier on vocals and guitar, James Alio on guitar, Marc Iacobellis on bass guitar, and Todd Fitting on drums. All four band members have been friends for many years, supporting each other’s bands along the way.

The Museum thanks the Knights of Columbus, Rodrigo Council #44, East Shore Management Team, and Morris Cove neighbors, including the DeCola Family, Frank Pinto and Rosemary Spring, for supporting the 2017 summer season.

Concert Details

Grounds open at 6 p.m., the concert begins at 7 pm. The Pardee-Morris House will be open to visitors for tours till 8 p.m. The public is invited to bring blankets and chairs and enjoy a picnic on the lawn.

About the Pardee-Morris House

Located at 325 Lighthouse Road, in New Haven, the Pardee-Morris House dates from about 1780, and is listed on the State and National Register of Historic Places. Built by Amos Morris around 1750, the house was burned by the British during their raid on New Haven in 1779, and rebuilt and expanded by the Morris family. In 1918, William Pardee, a descendant of the Morris family, willed the property to the New Haven Colony Historical Society, today the New Haven Museum. For a complete list of summer events at the Pardee-Morris House, visit: http://newhavenmuseum.org/visit/pardee-morris-house/For New Haven Museum’s event calendar: http://newhavenmuseum.org/visit/events-calendar/Sign up for e-blasts at info@newhavenmuseum.org.