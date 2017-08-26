Gavin DeGraw
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022
Phone: 203-438-5795
Website: Click to Visit
The multi-platinum selling singer, performer and songwriter with his brand new Gavin DeGRAW TOUR where he will be performing a stripped down set, diving deep into his catalogue for the first time in his career!
VIP TOUR PACKAGE ADD-ON AVAILABLE: ($75 additional)
– Specially designed Gavin DeGraw tour shirt (exclusive to VIP packages only!)
– Collectible, silkscreened tour poster autographed by Gavin DeGraw (limited print)
– Exclusive Gavin DeGraw VIP merchandise item
– Commemorative VIP laminate
– Commemorative ticket
Saturday, 26 August, 2017
Cost:$87
