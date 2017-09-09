Special Guest: James Maddock

Stephen Kellogg’s Americana-tinged, sometimes folk, often rock, occasionally pop stylings are performed with the unassuming manner, heart and self-deprecating humor that have been at the center of his concerts for over 20 years. Stephen appears with his band in support of his four part album “South, West, North, East”. Singer-Songwriter James Maddock kicks off the night!

Known as the songwriter’s songwriter, James Maddock has earned the respect of masterful writers such as Bruce Springsteen and Willie Nile. His latest album, The Green, is the most eclectic, exhilaratingly soulful and imaginatively produced album in his career.