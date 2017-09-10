UB40 Legends Ali, Astro & Mickey

Reggae Pop stars UB40 features original founding members Ali Campbell, Astro and Mickey Virtue. The original line-up of UB40 with Ali, Astro and Mickey enjoyed huge success over a period of 30 years from 1979 until 2008, including number 1 albums, multiple top 10 gold and platinum selling albums, Grammy nominations and 4 number one songs worldwide. They are best known for their smash hits “Red Red Wine,” “Here I Am,” “Falling In Love With You,” “The Way You Do The Things You Do,” “King/Food For Thought” and “I Got You Babe” (featuring Chrissy Hynde) among many others. Only with Ali Campbell, the legendary voice of UB40, reunited with Astro and Mickey can audiences get to experience the closest thing to the sound of the hugely successful original line-up of UB40 as all the hits are played. Don’t miss seeing these three founding members’ and UK reggae pioneers’ latest take on the genre!