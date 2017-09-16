Lizz Wright with special guest Grace Kelly

Lizz Wright is a vocalist of uncommon talent and spirit. Sliding effortlessly between jazz, R&B, gospel, blues and folk, the Georgia-reared singer has built a career centered on her smoky, supple voice and an earthy/ethereal style. Whether singing a beloved jazz standard, a reinterpreted modern pop classic or one of her dynamic originals, Wright’s artistry remains wholly and uniquely her own. She gained recognition for her critically acclaimed debut record, Salt, produced by the legendary Tommy LiPuma – best known for his award-winning work with George Benson, Diana Krall, and Natalie Cole. The album helped introduce Wright as one of the most captivating female vocalists of her generation as it raced to number two on Billboard’s “Top Contemporary Jazz” chart.

Saxophonist, singer, and composer Grace Kelly plays with the heart and passion of an old soul yet with the genre-bending zest and energy of a 24-year-old. Having been a regular on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’s band, Jon Batiste and Stay Human, Grace Kelly recently released her 10th CD as a leader. The latest album, Trying To Figure It Out, was voted #2 Jazz Album of The Year in the 2016 Downbeat Magazine Readers Poll. In 2016, Grace was also thrilled to join a dynamic 10-piece house band for NBC’s new variety show “Maya & Marty,” starring Maya Rudolph and Martin Short and produced by Lorne Michaels.