The Wallflowers fronted by Jakob Dylan, formed in 1989, and in 1992 released their classic self-titled debut album, featuring one of the greatest songs of social commentary ever heard, “Asleep at the Wheel.” From there they skyrocketed with 1996’s “Bringing Down the Horse” which included hits “One Headlight,” “6th Avenue Heartache” and “Three Marlenas.” The album went quadruple platinum, won two Grammys, and was praised by everyone from Bruce Springsteen to Tom Petty. The Wallflowers went on to release three more records between 2000 and 2005, absolute rock and roll perfection, and more radio smashes like “Murder 101”, a duet with Elvis Costello, “Sleepwalker”, and “Here He Comes.” Their most recent album “Glad All Over” was produced by Jay Joyce (Emmylou Harris, Cage the Elephant) and mixed by Rich Costey (Bruce Springsteen, The Shins), at Dan Auerbach’s (The Black Keys) Easy Eye Sound studio in Nashville. There’s a true sense of poetry all over this record. Mix that with the energy of songs like “Have Mercy On Him Now” – fueled by the incredible new heartbeat of the band, Jack Irons – what more could you ask for