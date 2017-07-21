Summer Dance Camp & Classes for kids
Kids Summer classes and camp at Latin Moves Dance Studio! We have all types of classes for kids- Jazz, Hip Hop, Salsa, Latin mix, Ballroom, and Mommy & Me! 9am-12 noon. To register call 203-967-3105 or email info@latinmovesdance.com. For more information click HERE
Friday, 21 July, 2017
Other Dates For This Event:
- Thursday, 20 July, 2017
- Friday, 21 July, 2017
- Monday, 24 July, 2017
- Tuesday, 25 July, 2017
- Wednesday, 26 July, 2017
Contact:Latin Moves Dance Studio
Phone: 2039673105
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$218-505
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.