Direct from its success in London’s West End, a SOLD OUT UK tour and standing ovations at every performance, The Simon & Garfunkel Story is back! Using huge projection photos, original film footage and a full live band, ‘The Simon and Garfunkel Story’ is a critically acclaimed concert style theatre show about two young boys from Queens, New York who went on to become the world’s most successful music duo of all time. A moving and powerful concert featuring all the hits such as ‘Mrs Robinson’, ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’, ‘Homeward Bound’, ‘Scarborough Fair’, ‘The Boxer’, ‘The Sound Of Silence’ and many more. Now seen by over a 1/4 million people across the world, this is a show not to be missed!

“Fantastic” – Elaine Paige, BBC Radio 2. “Authentic and Exciting” – The Stage