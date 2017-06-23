ART WALK in Stamford

Free to the public. Join us at this Stamford event for the ARTS of all kinds. Created by Stamford Downtown, a phenomenal experience awaits ARTWALK patrons. The evening will feature 100+ painters, photographers, sculptors, and multi-media artists, all reflecting a diverse selection of mediums, styles, and trends in the Contemporary Art World. June 23; 5-8PM.

Schedule of events and more info: HERE

Majority of the artwork will be available for purchase. The public is invited to come meet the participating artists while enjoying live music and activities along the ARTWALK route.