ART WALK in Stamford
Free to the public. Join us at this Stamford event for the ARTS of all kinds. Created by Stamford Downtown, a phenomenal experience awaits ARTWALK patrons. The evening will feature 100+ painters, photographers, sculptors, and multi-media artists, all reflecting a diverse selection of mediums, styles, and trends in the Contemporary Art World. June 23; 5-8PM.
Schedule of events and more info: HERE
Majority of the artwork will be available for purchase. The public is invited to come meet the participating artists while enjoying live music and activities along the ARTWALK route.
Friday, 23 June, 2017
Contact:Latin Moves Dance Studio
Phone: 2039673105
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:FREE
