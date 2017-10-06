Steven Wright
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022
Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022
Phone: 203-438-5795
Website: Click to Visit
Legendary stand-up and Academy Award winner Steven Wright returns with his trademark low energy and skewed one-liners! Wright’s career has spanned more than 30 years and he has become a major influence in many of today’s young comedians including Demetri Martin, Todd Barry, Tig Notaro and Zach Galifianakis. Now only playing theaters and rarely performing in clubs, Steven Wright is not one to work the crowd. Instead, he packs his sets with joke after joke…often creating bizarre scenarios.
Friday, 06 October, 2017
Contact:Ridgefield Playhouse
Phone: 2034385795
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$60
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.