Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy Tour

Carl Palmer, a founding member of the Emerson Lake & Palmer and ASIA , and is one of the most famous drummers in rock history! Palmer’s ELP Legacy has been thrilling audiences with its innovative new versions of classic Emerson Lake & Palmer songs and rocked-out power-trio versions of classical music hits. Palmer, named by ROLLING STONE magazine as one of the 10 greatest drummers of all time, is a dynamic showman and has been performing for nearly four decades with some of music’s most memorable bands including Atomic Rooster, The Crazy World of Arthur Brown, Asia and Emerson, Lake & Palmer.