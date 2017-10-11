Blues Traveler 30th Anniversary Tour

Blues Traveler started their career in the late ‘80s, and went on to become one of the most widely known artists in the jam-band scene. In celebration of their monumental 30-year career, Blues Traveler kicks off their 30th Anniversary Tour at The Ridgefield Playhouse! John Popper (lead vocals, harmonica), Chan Kinchla (guitar), Tad Kinchla(bass), Brendan Hill (drums), and Ben Wilson (keyboard) — have a proven reputation for their improvisational live shows and tireless touring. With a total of twelve studio albums — four gold, three platinum and one six-times platinum — they have sold more than 10 million combined units worldwide and played over 2,000 live shows in front of more than 30 million people. Their hit “Run-Around” is the longest-charting radio single in Billboard history and earned them a Grammy® for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals in 1996. Continuing the tradition of sitting in with other bands, Blues Traveler’s John Popper has sat in with countless artists all over the world, including Foo Fighters, Grateful Dead, Allman Brothers, Pearl Jam, Dave Matthews Band, Keith Urban, and even alternative acts like Passion Pit. With an open mind, it’s no surprise that on the group’s latest release, Blow Up The Moon, they took this a step further to enlist a range of artists across the musical spectrum, representing country, pop, reggae and hip-hop, on their first-ever collaborative album. As they enter the fourth decade of their career, Blues Traveler will begin recording their brand new album this May, expected for release in early 2018.

Kicking off the night is LOS COLOGNES! One of the highest and rarest aspirations in popular music is to reach for the transcendental, to access the spirit. On the third album “The Wave” by Nashville-based Los Colognes, they succeed just this- in breaking through the conﬁnes of everyday pop song lyricism to tell a sort of holistic story. Los Colognes are a young band who have managed to forge their own sound while channeling the best sonic worlds of the decades past.