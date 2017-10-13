Tracy Morgan
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022
Phone: 203-438-5795
Tracy Morgan is one of the most respected comedians in his field. Starring for seven seasons on NBC’s Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning “30 Rock,” Morgan appeared opposite Tina Fey and Alec Baldwin as “Tracy Jordan,” the unpredictable star of Lemon’s (Fey) hit variety show, “TGS with Tracy Jordan.” At the beginning of 2016, he headlined a nationwide stand-up tour titled Picking Up the Pieces which culminated in his newest stand up special Staying Alive which will be available on Netflix on May 16. Morgan is also currently developing a TBS show ,which he will star in and executive produce, and has been picked up to series. Additionally, Morgan has been selected to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the 2016 class.
Friday, 13 October, 2017
Cost:$125 Orchestra / $110 balcony
