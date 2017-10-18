The Princess Bride: A Special 30th Anniversary Event

Fathom Events, Turner Classic Movies and Sony Pictures Entertainment present, The Princess Bride 30th Anniversary, in select cinemas nationwide! The event also includes exclusive commentary from a Turner Classic Movies host, who will give insight into this classic film. When the beautiful maiden Buttercup (Robin Wright) hears that her true love Westley (Cary Elwes) is dead, she reluctantly agrees to marry the loathsome Prince Humperdinck (Chris Sarandon). After Westley returns to rescue Buttercup, the two begin an epic adventure filled with fencing, fighting, giants, monsters, miracles, true love, and hilarity! Featuring an all-star cast, including Mandy Patinkin, Billy Crystal and Christopher Guest, The Princess Bride is an almost inconceivable delight from Oscar® Nominee Rob Reiner* and Oscar®-Winning screenwriter William Goldman.

Rated: PG

Running time: 1 hour, 38 minutes