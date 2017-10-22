



Join us for a sensational tour of American popular dance from yesterday and today! From “The Charleston” and “Lindy Hop” to “The Jitterbug” and “Twist” to “Disco” and “Vogue”, American dance is constantly changing and evolving in dynamic new ways. Seven leading Broadway dancers backed up by three Broadway vocalists and a live band, bring you on an exploration of the twentieth century’s flashiest dance floors. Featuring energetic choreography by Al Blackstone (TV’s “So You Think You Can Dance”), music direction by Bryan Perri (Broadway’s “Wicked”), book by Susan Batten (Lifetime TV’s “Showing Roots”), and created and directed by Daniel C. Levine (“Mamma Mia!, “Les Miserables”), American Dance Spectacular! is sure to get you moving in your seat!