Dance Party: ViVa Salsa Saturday!

Westchester Burger Company

1980 West Main Street
 Stamford, CT 06902

LMDS Dance Party! DJ Jimmy Anton & Deejay Mambo rock the house to keep you dancing til late! Ample parking! $10 cover at door includes lesson at 9pm! You will find a casual, friendly and warm DANCING crowd of all ages that make for an EXCITING and fun PARTY!

Located in Stamford, Connecticut it's the perfect meeting point for dancers from all adjacent areas. Easily accessible by car from New York City, from Bridgeport CT and beyond, as well as from Yonkers, New Rochelle, White Plains and Nyack, Ny.

We look forward to seeing you!!
203-967-3105

Saturday, 01 July, 2017

Contact:

Latin Moves Dance Studio

Phone: 2039673105
Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

