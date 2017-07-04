4th of July Bike Parade & Lawn Games

Pequot Library’s Annual 4th of July Bike Parade and Lawn Games will start at the Five Corners in Southport Village with decorated bikes, scooters, and wagons on Tuesday, July 4, 10:00am. Participants will parade down Pequot Avenue, arriving at the Great Lawn of the Library. Enjoy holiday-themed fun and games including sack races, hula hoop contest, and crafts.

Refreshments will be available. Open to all ages with no registration required. This is a free community event.

