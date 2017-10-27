Martin Sexton Trio
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022
Phone: 203-438-5795
Website: Click to Visit
In 2017 American singer-songwriter Martin Sexton extends touring in support of his ninth studio release Mixtape of the Open Road. Syracuse native Sexton got his start singing in the streets and subways of Boston in the early 90’s. Still fiercely independent and headlining venues from The Fillmore to Carnegie Hall, he has influenced a generation of contemporary artists. His songs have appeared in television series such as Scrubs, Parenthood, Masters of Sex and in numerous films, though it’s his incendiary live show, honest lyrics, and vocal prowess that keep fans coming back for more.
“The real thing, people.” -Billboard
Friday, 27 October, 2017
Cost:$65
Categories:
