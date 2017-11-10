Vic Dibitetto
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022
Phone: 203-438-5795
Website: Click to Visit
Comedian Vic Dibitetto – The Italian Hurricane — churns energy, honesty and humanity into nonstop laughter. You may have seen him in Kevin James’ movie Mall Cop: Blart 2, but Vic is best known for his “Bread and Milk” rant on YouTube – which garnered more than 15 million hits! His rants on Kanye West and Justin Bieber have also received tens
of millions of hits. Vic has appeared on television’s America’s Funniest People (ABC) where he was a $10,000 Grand Prize winner as well as Stand-Up Spotlight (VH1). Often called a cross between Rodney Dangerfield and Ralph Kramden, his high-energy comedy will have you breathless with laughter!
Friday, 10 November, 2017
Contact:Ridgefield Playhouse
Phone: 2034385795
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:$40
Categories:
