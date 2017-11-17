Jim Breuer Stand Up
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT 06877-5022
Phone: 203-438-5795
Website: Click to Visit
Jim Breuer remains one of today’s top entertainers and continues to win over audiences with his off-the-wall humor! Named one of Comedy Central’s “100 Greatest Stand-Ups of All Time”, Breuer is known for his charismatic stage antics, dead-on impressions you won’t want to miss this hilarious night of stand-up!
Friday, 17 November, 2017
Cost:$55
Categories:
